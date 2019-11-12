Sylacauga head football coach Matt Griffith was terminated as athletic director in a called board meeting on Tuesday morning. Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars made the recommendation for Griffith to be terminated as athletic director, which the board members voted unanimously.
Griffith will retain his duties as head coach of the football program.
“We make decisions as a board and as a school system for the best interest of the children,” Segars said. “This move is a change in leadership. Coach Griffith has done a great job here. We have a lot of respect for what he has done and the records that he has but most of all, his care for students.”
Segars said the move enables the board to address some problems, particularly in the basketball program.
“We want to make sure we address those problems and fix those so all students have the same opportunity in our athletic program,” Segars said. “I think by making that move, we will move forward quickly and effectively. This is never easy, but this is necessary.”
Sylacauga has been a model of winning of Griffith. The football program has won 74 games in 10 years -- one win shy of the school record. Griffith has led the Aggies to eight straight playoff appearances.
As far as basketball, Sylacauga has been successful under Griffith’s leadership. The boys’ and girls’ basketball programs have made multiple trips to the Final Four. The boys’ basketball program won the Class 5A state championship in 2018 and they made Final Four two other times. The Lady Aggies made to the Final Four in 2018 as well as 2014.
The volleyball program has made the playoffs six times in 10 seasons. The boys’ soccer team advanced to the Final Four two times in his tenure and they have made the playoffs every season.
The Lady Aggies soccer team has advanced to the quarterfinals twice.
One of the biggest projects that Griffith oversaw as athletic director was the renovation of every athletic facility, which includes Legion Stadium as well as the two gyms.
Sylacauga City Schools administrators Bobby Hall and Debbie Barnett were recommended and approved as interim co-athletic directors by Segars.
Hall will concentrate on the administrative details of all boys athletic programs at the middle and high school levels, and Barnett will do the same for girls athletics, plus cheerleading and dance teams.
“As we go through this process, it is important that we have these two talented administrators taking a look at all the programs and taking an objective look,” Segars said. “They are not tied to any one program, and they can take a very detailed look at what we are doing overall as a district, not just as one sport, one program or even just as athletics because athletics is part of the overall academic program we have. Those coaches are every bit teachers as the person in the classroom. That field, that court is their classrooms.”
Hall is not estranged when it comes to Sylacauga athletics. Hall spent six seasons as the boys’ basketball coach before taking an administration position in 2009.