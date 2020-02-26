Green flag drops on Wild Game Cook-Off on Saturday at speedway

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- The Alabama Wildlife Federation’s 15th annual Wild Game Cook-Off returns to the Talladega Superspeedway all day Saturday, Feb. 29.
“The event will be held in the 35,000 square foot Big Bill’s Open Air Social club, located in the new Talladega Garage Experience in the iconic ‘Dega infield,” according to a press release. “Dozens of talented Alabama cook-off teams will bring their best recipes from wild game, fish and fowl to the table, fire up their grills and go head-to-head in the same area where NASCAR’s stars prepare their cars to tackle the 33 degree banked venue.
“Teams will spend hours preparing mouth-watering dishes that everyone in attendance will have the opportunity to sample, some of which include venison, pheasant, duck, wild boar, shrimp and so much more. ”
There will also be live music, raffles, door prizes and silent auction items.
Judges for this year’s event include Jim Dunaway and Ryan Brown of WJOX; Matt Murphy and Andrea Lindenberg of Talk 99.5; Greg Burgess of WZZK; Mike Dubberly of Fox 6; Guy Rawlings, Lisa Crane and Rick Carle of NBC 13; Chris Breece of CBS 42; Anthony Cook of the Daily Home/Anniston Star; Jeff Speegle of ABC 33/40; Adam Schwartz of “It’s A Southern Thing”; DJ Ricky Aaron of 106.9 The Eagle; and Madison Reeves of iHeartMedia.
Tickets are $40 per person or $50 per couple, with children under 15 admitted free. Gates open at 4 p.m.
For tickets or for more information, please call AWF at 334-285-4550 or visit www.alabamawildlife.org.