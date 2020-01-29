Greater Talladega, Lincoln Area Chamber hands out numerous honors during annual banquet (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, honoring the non-profit, citizen, first responder and Lincoln, Munford and Talladega businesses of the year.
The luncheon was at the Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center.
Former University of Alabama quarterback and Alabama football radio color analyst John Parker Wilson was this year’s keynote speaker.
Along with the regular awards, this year the Chamber board also bestowed a Lifetime Achievement Award to Cleve Jacobs, who passed away last month.
According to Chamber board member Millie Chastian, Jacobs exemplified the Chamber motto of making Talladega County a better place to live, work and do business. He was involved in numerous church and community activities, including serving as a deacon, elder and teacher in the Caravan Sunday School class at First Presbyterian Church, a past president of the Talladega Chamber board, a member the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, board and foundation member at Citizens Baptist Medical Center, Kiwanian, United Way campaign chair, Eagle Scout, Jaycees president and board chairman for the Talladega County Economic Development Authority, among others.
He also served his country, Chastain said, retiring from the Army as colonel, and led Talladega’s Memorial Day celebrations for several years.
He also served as a board member at First Bank of Alabama for 35 years and owned Brannon’s Office Supply in Talladega.
First Bank’s chief financial officer, Chad Thomas, took home the Citizen of the Year award, which was presented by bank CEO Chad Jones.
“He looks for ways to be a blessing,” Jones said. “He serves with a heart of gold and he has never asked anyone to do anything that he has not done himself.”
The Non-Profit of the Year award went to The Historic Ritz Theatre. According to presenter Betsy Curlee, The Ritz has brought a wide variety of live music, comedy and film to Talladega, along with political forums, the Missoula Children’s Theatre and other educational programs that have reached more than 100,000 area students over the years. Executive Director George Culver accepted the award.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson presented the Lincoln Business of the Year award to Lincoln Chiropractic and Wellness Center, with Andy Whiddon accepting the award.
Mike Perry presented the Munford Business of the Year award to Alabama Specialty Products, a family owned, Christian valued company that began in Lineville but soon relocated; it now employs more than 200 people and is nationally renowned as the cutting edge of laser cutting technologies.
Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland presented the award for Talladega Business of the Year to First Bank of Alabama. Established in 1848, the bank now holds more than $400 million in assets and is active in the community in everything from Cash for the Classroom, Relay for Life, the American Heart Association and Christmas on the Square.
The Valor First Responder Award went to Talladega police Lt. Tommy Pettus, who retired last year with more than 30 years of service. Presenter Greg Morgan said Pettus had already accomplished enough to cap off a career when, in the early morning hours of Nov. 18, 2018, he attempted to de-escalate a hostage situation and got shot in the face. He returned fire while the other officers on the scene took cover.
Pettus survived his injuries and was on hand to to accept the award Wednesday.
John Parker Wilson
Wilson took the opportunity to pass on some of the lessons he learned during his college career working with Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
“The first thing,” he said, “is that a good process leads to great success. You have to create new habits and break the old ones.
“We would wake up to a 6 a.m. air horn, brush our teeth, go to the bathroom, get dressed, go to class at 8 a.m., and he will definitely check to make sure you are in class.
“I skipped class once and I ended up having to do barrel rolls, 100 yards down the field, 100 yards back, then forward rolls, 100 yards up and back, then more barrel rolls. I never want to do that again.”
Second, he said, Saban taught him there are two kinds of pain: the pain of discipline and the pain of disappointment.
“If you handle the first one, you don’t have to worry about the second,” he said. “You bloom where you are planted and you try to the best that you can be. And let other people’s success rub off on you.”
Lastly, he said, “Championship teams are all resilient. They bounce back, they overcome adversity. In the locker room, I would try to visualize plays, but also visualize bad situations, so that I could handle that adversity.”
New officers
As usual at these events, the Chamber also honored board members who are rotating off this year and the new board members who will be replacing them.
Chastain and Matt Peters are ending their tenure on the board this year, and Brandon Tate and Graham Davis are the incoming board members.