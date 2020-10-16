You have permission to edit this article.
Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist will hold pastor’s anniversary parade

Pastor Anthony G. McKinney and first lady Regina McKinne

TALLADEGA -- Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Scott St., Talladega, will hold a pastor’s 13th anniversary parade for pastor Anthony G. McKinney and first lady Regina McKinney on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. Decorate your vehicle and meet us at Eastside School at 10:45 to line up.

