TALLADEGA -- Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church at 601 Scott St., Talladega, where the Rev. Dr. A. G. McKinney serves as pastor, will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a groundbreaking ceremony for a completely new church facility Sunday, Nov. 17. Monumental Contracting Service LLC will build the new facility. The church anniversary program will begin at 2:30 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Johnny F. McKinney and the Rocky Mount Missionary Baptist church will be the guest speaker and church. Dinner will be served from 1 to 2:20 p.m.