Greater Coosa Valley Chamber boss focused on helping businesses find needed resources during pandemic

CHILDERSBURG -- With the stay-at-home order and shutdown of nonessential businesses in the state of Alabama, many small businesses, open or closed, continue to face challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tom Roberts, president and CEO of the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce, said most people don’t realize that few businesses in the Childersburg area qualify as anything other than a small business.
“Small businesses have been immensely impacted. Even the ones that have been allowed to stay open have been handicapped in some shape, form or fashion,” he said. “That’s something we’re going to have to work hard at overcoming in the long run, and the longer we wait to address those things, the harder it’s going to be and the longer it’s going to take.”
Roberts said he’s been proactive with trying to help small business owners find the resources they need during the ongoing pandemic.
“I’ve tried to be as helpful as I can in helping them find resources so they can survive,” he said. “Most people don’t realize it, but other than a few grocery stores, most everybody has suffered greatly.
“Walmart and the Pig (Piggly Wiggly) are hanging tough, and they’ve even had some record days, but every other business, even the ones that are still open, are way off.”
He added being familiar with the Small Business Administration and other entities helped in the early stages of the stay-at-home order.
“They had like three or four different forms and portals to navigate the system from two different COVID-19 relief bills,” Roberts said. He said he has tried to help business owners keep up with changes on the SBA website so they could handle business on it correctly.
Roberts said those seeking aid must ensure they’re following the process to the letter.
“They still have to go to the banks,” he said. “They still have to do the paperwork -- even if all they intended to get is the $1,000 per employee up to a maximum of 10. If that’s all they were going to get, and it’s forgivable, they still have to do the paperwork with the bank.”
Despite the struggles that have come with the constraints, Roberts said some businesses in the area have adapted their business models in order to weather the storm.
“Most of the restaurants, especially the ones that started early doing the curbside (pickup) and other services to be able to hang on to as much of their business as possible -- look, they’re not making a living off that,” he said. “They’re holding on, but they’ve learned enough that they know, when we do eventually open up, most of them are going to keep doing that because it's an extra service that they already have down pat. It’s an extra service they can add to their repertoire.”
Roberts said another reason he foresees curbside pickup remaining an option when businesses are allowed to open up is hesitance from potential customers to revert back to the norm.
“We’re going to have people who are afraid to still step inside a restaurant and sit down,” he said. “We’re going to have days when they’re full, but they’re still going to have a line open that’ll be there for that -- call-in orders, Facebook orders, email orders and those sorts of things. They’re learning some tricks they can carry over into the future.”
Other ways Roberts said he has assisted businesses is by helping them set up ways for customers to order products and have them shipped online.
“Everybody else is talking about flattening the curve,” he said. “Businesses are looking to get past the curve to be able to keep their business open long-term. It’s not going to be easy.”
While there’s no set timetable for when businesses can resume standard operating procedures, Roberts encouraged everyone to be ready for when that time comes.
“We’ve got to keep busy,” he said. “We’ve got to be ready for the day that’s coming. We’re going to open things up before things get normal, but eventually, things will get normal again. We need these businesses open and back to being successful as quickly as possible.”