Great Grown-Up Spelling Bee returns for 5th edition Thursday at CEPA

PELL CITY -- The fifth annual Great Grown-Up Spelling Bee is set for Thursday.
The St. Clair County Chapter of the Literacy Council of Central Alabama will host the event at the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts (CEPA) at 7 p.m.
Master of ceremonies will be Fred Hunter of WBRC in Birmingham. Hunter is a native of Fort Payne and is a graduate of the University of Alabama and Mississippi State University.
He works as a meteorologist at WBRC and also produces and presents “Absolutely Alabama,” a series of stories about people, places and things from, about or related to the state of Alabama.
Local attorney Walter Kennedy will serve as word caller. The judges will be Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. James Martin, Judge Robert Minor, and Pell City Councilman Jay Jenkins.
Coordinator Ron DeThomas said the event is to bring awareness to illiteracy in the region.
“The number one thing we are after is public awareness,” DeThomas said.
DeThomas said the Literacy Council of Central Alabama serves five counties. In those five alone, DeThomas said, 92,000 people fail to read at what would be considered their grade level. He said the Literacy Council's mission is to lower that number.
“This is the year 2020. That (number) should be zero,” he said.
DeThomas said teams that participate in the bee always come prepared to compete.
“These people take this spelling bee seriously,” he said.
Last year, the event raised just over $4,000, according to DeThomas. Proceeds go to Literacy Council programs that teach adult students how to read.
Lakeside Hospice Bee Livers, which featured Tracy Whitten, Dr. James Tuck and Francis Garrett, won the bee last year. They will return this year to defend their title.
On top of first, second and third place, several other awards will be given out, such as “Best Costume,” “Best Cheering Team” and “Best Name.”
Although programs have been printed, DeThomas said it's not too late to participate. He said even walk-ins would be accepted.