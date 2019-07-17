The Childersburg City Council on Wednesday authorized Mayor Ken Wesson to apply for a $900,000 grant that would cover sewer replacement, upgrades, and repairs as necessary in lower-income communities in Coosa Court and Bates Addition.
If approved, the Community Development Block Grant would require a local match of $47,000.
The council also tabled discussion of a proposal from the Talladega County Economic Development Authority concerning 115.59 acres of property in the Childersburg Industrial Park. The Authority asked that the item be tabled.
In other business, the Council:
• Gave approval for the Parks & Recreation Department to enter into an agreement with No Fear Gym, LLC to provide tumbling and cheer lessons. The renewable agreement would be for a period of six months, and fees will be based on the number of students.
• Paid invoices in the amount of $218,649.12.
The next regular meeting will be held on August 6, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.
Tom Roberts is president/CEO of the Greater CoosaValley Chamber of Commerce.