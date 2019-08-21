TALLADEGA -- Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch is apparently not planning for a lazy retirement.
Lynch’s tenure as speedway chairman officially ends in November, but even before that, he has announced his next leadership position, as president of the Alabama Wildlife Federation.
Lynch “was recently installed as president of the AWF for (the) 2019-2020 term at the organization’s annual meeting Aug. 9,” according to an AWF press release issued Monday. “Grant has served on the AWF board of directors for 18 years and brings to AWF a commitment to the conservation of Alabama’s wildlife and related natural resources.”
In addition to his work with International Speedway Corporation, the release also points out that Lynch “is a major contributor in the community, serving on numerous boards and helping with charitable activities.”
He serves on boards for the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind and Antique Talladega and has been on the board of the Talladega County Economic Development Authority for the past 26 years, the release says. He is vice chairman of the IDB.
His hobbies include “hunting, saltwater fishing and spending time with his family. He and his wife, Marcia, have two daughters, Ashley and Sara Katherine, who live in Birmingham.”
AWF Executive Director Tim L. Gothard added, “Grant has been an outstanding board member and leader. We are fortunate to have someone with his experience, talent and energy to serve as the next president of AWF. He will be an asset to AWF, and we are looking forward to a productive year under his guidance.”
Lynch will serve on the AWF Executive Committee as president, as well as on a number of other committees, according to the release.
Lynch graduated high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and attended Lees-McCrae Junior College and North Carolina State before joining RJ Reynolds Special Events as a Camel GT Series show car driver in 1982.
Over the next 11 years, he worked his way up to senior manager of operations and public relations, “managing the company’s involvement in the NASCAR Winston Cup Series,” according to the release. He also worked on the Camel GT Series, Winston Drag Racing Series, the Vantage Cup PGA Tour and the Winston Cup Series.
Lynch joined the staff of the Talladega Superspeedway in 1993, as general manager. He was promoted to vice president of International Speedway Corporation and president of Talladega Superspeedway in November of the same year.
In 1997, he was also appointed to oversee the construction of Kansas Speedway, and in early 2000, he took on additional responsibilities with Chicagoland Speedway. He was named ISC senior vice president of business operations in July 2007. He achieved his current position in July 2009.