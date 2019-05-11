Graham Elementary students raise $1,000 through Jump Rope for Heart campaign

Students at Talladega’s Graham Elementary School helped raise $1,000 for the American Heart Association this year, including these eight who raised more than $50 apiece and earned an official Jump Rope for Heart shirt. Pictured above are (top row) Layla Littlefield, Jeremiah Benefield, Kiahley Phillips and Kasen Burk. On the bottom are Coach Kayla Adams, Chloe Miller, Aryn Vessie, Jaden Powell and Kyan Vessie.

 Submitted photo

Coach Kayla Adams has been leading her students in the Jump Rope for Heart event for the past four years. “I am super proud of my students,” she said. “This was for a great cause, and I am blessed for the support of my students, parents and community.”

Pictured above are (top row) Layla Littlefield, Jeremiah Benefield, Kiahley Phillips and Kasen Burk. On the bottom are Adams, Chloe Miller, Aryn Vessie, Jaden Powell and Kyan Vessie.

