Graham draws the short straw: Talladega City BOE approves plan to close Graham as a school

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Board of Education unanimously approved a plan by Superintendent Quinten Lee to close Graham Elementary School and reorganize the remaining elementary schools in the system during a brief called meeting Monday afternoon.
Under the plan approved Monday, all pre-K and kindergarten classes would be housed at R.L. Young Elementary School, grades 1 through 3 at C.L. Salter Elementary and grades 4 through 6 at Houston Elementary, starting at the beginning of the next school year. Zora Ellis Junior High School and Talladega High School would be unchanged.
The Graham Elementary School building is the oldest of the system’s elementary schools. Students currently zoned for Graham would be split between Houston and Salter.
Houston, the newest school in the system, will have a total enrollment of about 450 students, and Salter will have a total enrollment of about 400.
According to the plan Lee proposed, Graham would be closed as a school but would be repurposed, likely as a new central office and administrative facility. It was not clear Monday what would become of the current central office.
The plan would allow the system to continue without losing any employees, but does pose a potential issue for parents with children in different grades who will now be spread out across the district.
Lee said he and the board are aware of this potential issue, and will be addressing it in the coming weeks.
“We will be announcing staggered start and end times for the different schools for parents who are dropping off or picking up the children. We’ll be looking at our bus routes also. We might be able to realize some reductions there, too, but we haven’t finished planning that yet,” Lee said.
The consolidation was necessary, Lee said, because of a combination of financial issues and more than a decade of declining enrollment.
“We are always looking at ways to attract more students and to be more cost efficient,” he said, but a combination of issues more or less forced a reckoning.
For instance, federal funds had been coming into the system in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but those funds will soon be gone. In addition, the system is also going to have to start repaying funds that should have gone to the Oxford City School system during John Allen’s tenure as county revenue commissioner in 2018-2020.
Maintenance at some of the system’s aging buildings continues to be an issue as well.
In all, if there had been no action taken, the system stood to lose as many as 11 teacher units valued at $951,000.
The motion to approve Lee’s plan was made by board member Jake Montgomery, and seconded by Board Member Allison Edwards. It passed unanimously without further discussion.
“From a financial standpoint, we just don’t have any choice,” Montgomery said. “This plan is as good as we can do right now with limited resources.”
Board Chair Sandra Beavers concurred.
“With our limited resources, we just don’t have any choice," she said. "Doing nothing will not benefit our children. We need to be able to give them a quality education. Buildings are wonderful, but our scholars are more important. This is the only solution where we do not lose any teachers, so it’s a win/win. The scholars benefit, and the vast majority of our employees who want to stay can keep working.”
The majority of any school system’s funding comes from the state, based on enrollment. State teacher units must be used at the schools where they are earned, so reorganizing the schools will allow more teacher units to stay in the budget.
“It will also allow additional instructional support where it is needed, and it will help us keep those standards that are on track moving in the right direction,” Lee added. “It will also address overcrowding issues in some schools."
He added, “I am extremely thankful for the board’s strong stance and progressive approach. I know it’s a challenge.”
Also Monday, the board:
—Accepted the resignations of after-school tutors Rebecca Armstrong and Angela Tyson and hired Tammy Townsend as an elementary after-school tutor.
—Approved leave for Graham kindergarten teacher Crystall Barnett and Zora Ellis eighth grade teacher Kaliegh Pody.
—Accepted the resignations of Talladega High School custodian Patrick Seals, Houston custodian Kerry Stockdale and district technology technician Brandon Trammell.
—Approved the retirement of head bus mechanic Mark Peters.