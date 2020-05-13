Graduation at all Talladega County system schools set for May 21

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Although it may look a little different this year, seniors in the Talladega County school system will get to graduate on time, and with a largely traditional ceremony.
County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said seniors at all the system’s high schools will participate in graduation exercises Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m.
Ceremonies at Lincoln High School, Munford High School and Fayetteville will be held outdoors. B.B. Comer Memorial High will have its ceremony in the school auditorium, and the remaining county schools will all hold theirs in their gymnasiums, Lacey said.
The ceremonies “will be similar to the traditional, but with social distancing still in place. There will be limited numbers of guests allowed, and family groups will have to be seated at least 6 feet away from each other. But May 21 was the original day scheduled for graduation before the pandemic, so our seniors will be graduating on time.”
The only remaining uncertainty is what happens at the schools holding ceremonies outdoors if the weather turns nasty.
“We’re still trying to figure out how we will do social distancing at the gyms at those schools, so if it rains, we will … move things indoors if we can. Otherwise, we’ll have to reschedule,” the superintendent said.
Aside from the social distancing requirements, the ceremonies will be the same as a traditional graduation, complete with remarks from each school’s valedictorian.