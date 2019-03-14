SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga High School journalism staff hosted the 47th annual Miss Syhiscan beauty walk Sunday, March 10, according to a press release.
Senior Grace Abernathy was chosen Miss Syhiscan 2019.
Twenty-eight contestants showcased poise and beauty as they took the stage to compete for this year’s title.
Abernathy was shocked when she heard her name and was honored to receive the title. When asked what being crowned this year’s Miss Syhiscan meant to her, she said, according to the release, “being crowned Miss Syhiscan has definitely been a highlight of my senior year. It has been an honor to represent my high school and such an empowering group of young ladies.”
Miss Syhiscan is not just a beauty walk, but rather, a chance for young women to express themselves and display their leadership skills. Miss Syhiscan represents her school, and the winner is chosen based on confidence, beauty, presence and overall delivery.
Following the opening number by the 2018 Miss Syhiscan winner, Ibby Dickson, each contestant presented a quick self-expression speech, and then the beauty walk began.
The entertainment for the night consisted of Sylacauga High School’s very own talents -- Dickson, Landon Owen, Faith Richardson and theater teacher Lauren Taunton.
The students and staff did an incredible job and left the audience impressed.
As the event came to an end, four grade winners along with the 2019 Miss Syhiscan were chosen. The grade winners were freshman Kiyla McNealy; sophomore Ella Kate Brooks; junior Kyla McKinney; and senior Alex White.