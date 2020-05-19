Governor signs Rep. Johnson's bill adding non-contiguous parcels to city of Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA -- A bill signed by Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday will alter, rearrange and extend the boundary lines of the city of Sylacauga.
House Bill 458, introduced by state Rep. Ron Johnson (R-Sylacauga) for the first time May 4 and sent to the governor’s desk May 9, approved an annexation request from property owners who were not contiguous with the municipality but wished to be incorporated into it.
“They’ve requested to be annexed into the city, and since the properties were not contiguous or touching city property as-is, we took information the Code Department presented to the City Council,” Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said. “They had a resolution to accept it and advertise for it. The resolution was passed and advertising was made.”
Five of the nine parcels of land annexed are north and northwest of Sylacauga, near the Alpine and Sycamore communities. Two of the parcels included lots that were part of the Avondale Mills subdivision. One parcel is south of the city, past U.S. 260 on Settlement Road.
Heigl said the council is careful about how it considers annexation requests that come in through the Code Department.
“A lot of people come in, but we can’t take (somebody) in if they’re too far out because we provide them with bus service, school buses, police and fire,” Heigl said. “They have to be fairly close to the city limits so we can cover them because they do come under the services the city of Sylacauga does provide.”
Johnson said the annexations also included some roadways owned by Talladega County that would connect to the non-contiguous properties.
“As I understand it, the county didn’t have the money to keep up the roads and everything, so they deeded the roads to the city,” Johnson said.
He added city officials in Sylacauga did an excellent job timing out the request so the bill could be passed in the current Legislative session.
“It takes five days (to pass a bill) if everything works smoothly,” he said. “If we hadn’t been able to get that done, and they wanted to do it in one of the special sessions the governor is going to call, then they would have had to advertise because you can’t take a bill that’s advertised for the regular session and do it without re-advertising (for) the special session.”
Johnson said getting the annexation bill approved saved the city a few thousand dollars in money spent to re-advertise the bill for a special session.