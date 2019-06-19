SPRINGVILLE -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff out of respect for Springville firefighter Jared Echols, who died in the line of duty during a training exercise Monday.
The incident happened at the Anniston Regional Training Center of the Alabama Fire College. Ivey sent out the memo Wednesday to all state agencies.
“Let us remember the life and service of Echols, who also served as a paramedic in the community,” Ivey said. “We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his two young daughters, his wife and the entire city of Springville.”
Ivey said flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment, which is Friday.
Springville fire Chief Richard Harvey said Echols was completing his Firefighter I and II training through the Firefighter Bridge Program.
Echols had served as a volunteer firefighter at the Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department since July 2015 before signing on with the Springville Fire Department in January.
A celebration of life service for Echols will be at 2 p.m. in The Church at Bradford Road in Springville.
An emergency vehicle procession will follow the service starting at Springville High School and going to Springville Fire Station No. 1, and at that time, a firefighter memorial service will be held.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.