Governor appoints Pennington as revenue commissioner

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- For the first time since December, Talladega County has a revenue commissioner.
In a letter dated Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Cindy Pennington to the post, “effective immediately.”
Pennington will be officially sworn in at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the second floor courtroom in the courthouse on The Square in Talladega.
“You will serve the remainder of the unexpired term of Ms. Sally K. Flowers, who retired,” Ivey wrote to Pennington. “As one of my appointees, you will be making important decisions that directly affect the citizens of Alabama. I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my administration and I know that you will embody those two virtues while serving the people of Alabama.
“Please plan to attend all meetings within reason, be a good steward of the taxpayers’ money and work in your position to instill trust in state government.
“The responsibility that comes with this appointment is not to be taken lightly. I trust that you will rise to the occasion and set a standard for others to follow. I appreciate your serving in this capacity and I am confident you will render valuable service to the citizens of Alabama.”
Pennington said Friday she was “elated and humbled, and so very thankful for the confidence the governor and her staff have placed in me. But I am even more elated, and even more humbled, by the confidence the citizens of Talladega County have placed in me.”
In a response to the governor’s letter, Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks wrote, “Please convey to the governor a heartfelt word of appreciation on behalf of all our Talladega County officials. This has been a difficult time for our county, but it is finally over, and healing can now begin.”
Pennington was elected to the office of revenue commissioner earlier this month, but due to the wording of the law that created that position in the 1980s, she would not take office until October 2021.
The Talladega County Commission created the position of director of revenue staff and appointed Pennington to that position earlier this week, but even so, her authority would be limited until she is officially sworn in.
Flowers retired as revenue commissioner in 2018, and Ivey appointed John Allen to serve the remainder of her term. Allen and the County Commission, in particular, had numerous issues during his short tenure, mostly dealing with personnel and the timing of disbursements.
While under the mistaken belief that his position gave him the authority to remit county disbursements as he saw fit, Allen delayed releasing vehicle and license revenue due to the county for several months during the late summer and fall of 2019.
As a result, the commission filed a complaint with the state revenue office, which in turn contacted the company holding Allen’s public official bond.
When his bond was revoked, Allen was removed from office as a matter of law. He ran for a full term this year, but was defeated by Pennington in the GOP primary earlier this month. Because no Democrats qualified to run for the office, Pennington became the revenue commissioner-elect.
Since Allen was removed, public agencies, including the County Commission and the Talladega City Board of Education, likely among others, have not been getting the payments they are due by law. The city school board passed a resolution Tuesday night after not receiving any payments from property taxes since Allen’s removal. The resolution asked Ivey to fill the position with an appointment as soon as possible.
City Schools Chief Financial Officer Leslie Bollendorf told the board Tuesday the system had been able to meet all its obligations because it had kept money in reserve, but cautioned that money would be gone by April if the checks didn’t resume coming in.