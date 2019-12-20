Gov. Ivey praises National Cement for $250M investment in Ragland plant

RAGLAND -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday praised National Cement of Alabama for the $250 million investment it will make in its Ragland plant.
The investment was announced Thursday, after the St. Clair County Commission and Ragland City Council both approved a tax abatement for the company.
The move by National Cement marks the largest single economic development investment in St. Clair since the St. Clair County Economic Development Council was formed 20 years ago, Council Director Don Smith told the St. Clair Times on Thursday.
The investment will not bring any new jobs to the plant but will save the 132 already there.
“My administration is committed to helping rural communities across Alabama thrive by helping great companies such as National Cement invest and grow in our state,” Ivey said in a release from the state Department of Commerce. “I welcome the company’s decision to make a significant new investment in its St. Clair County operations because it will serve to deepen its roots in Ragland for many years to come.”
National Cement said construction on the project should begin in the first quarter of 2020, with start-up scheduled for 2022. Current operations at the facility will continue during the construction process.
The company is installing a multi-million dollar, state-of-the-art kiln used in the pyro-processing stage of the manufacturing of cement from materials mined from the property.
“We are excited about our kiln project in Ragland. It will ensure that our employees and our Ragland facility can continue to be competitive for years to come by upgrading our plant with the latest technology and equipment,” said Spencer Weitman, National Cement of Alabama’s president, in the release. “We have enjoyed a long, successful partnership with the Ragland community and look forward to that continuing for many years to come.”
Said Greg Canfield, state commerce secretary, in the release, “Production at National Cement’s site in Ragland began more than a century ago, and this massive re-investment in the facility will increase its vitality well into the future. It will also allow us to strengthen our longstanding partnership with a high-caliber company that has a major presence in our state."
National Cement is the largest employer in Ragland, a town of 1,700 residents.
The Ragland plant ships manufactured cement products to a diverse customer base across Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi and Florida.
National Cement, whose parent company is France-based Vicat SA, also operates Kirkland Concrete, which has nearly two dozen ready-mix concrete plants across Alabama, and Walker Concrete, a major supplier in metro Atlanta.
EDC officials said the announcement adds luster to a benchmark year for economic development for St. Clair County, which has recorded $330 million in announced capital investment in 2019.
“We feel blessed and fortunate to have incredible partners like the Birmingham Business Alliance, the Governor’s Office, the Department of Commerce, our County Commission and the leaders of the town of Ragland,” said Joe Kelly, chairman of the St. Clair County EDC, in the release.
Said Ragland Mayor Richard Bunt, in the release, “We are thrilled to have National Cement continue to invest in our community. They have always been a fantastic corporate citizen that is a great community partner. I want to give special thanks to the St. Clair County Commission and the Governor’s Office for working so closely with the town of Ragland and National Cement.”
St. Clair Times Editor David Atchison contributed to this story.