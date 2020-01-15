Gospel play by Denise Cook-Godfrey scheduled for Jan. 26 at Comer High auditorium

Minister Denise Cook-Godfrey

Minister Denise Cook-Godfrey

 Submitted photo

SYLACAUGA -- "All Churched Out-Relationship Over Religion," a gospel play by Minister Denise Cook-Godfrey in association with New Beginning Ministries Church in Sylacauga, will be Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2:30 p.m. at the B.B. Comer Memorial High School auditorium.

The play will feature casting from surrounding area churches.

Are you tired, worn and burned out on religion?  Jesus said: "Come unto Me, all that are weary and heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28.)

Contact Cook-Godfrey, author and director, for more details at dcookgodfrey@gmail.com. Erastus Godfrey, overseer of New Beginning Ministries. Deforest Godfrey is pastor of New Beginning Ministries.

Cost for admission is $5 in advance; this cost is subject to change at the door.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...