Gospel play by Denise Cook-Godfrey scheduled for Jan. 26 at Comer High auditorium

SYLACAUGA -- "All Churched Out-Relationship Over Religion," a gospel play by Minister Denise Cook-Godfrey in association with New Beginning Ministries Church in Sylacauga, will be Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2:30 p.m. at the B.B. Comer Memorial High School auditorium.
The play will feature casting from surrounding area churches.
Are you tired, worn and burned out on religion? Jesus said: "Come unto Me, all that are weary and heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28.)
Contact Cook-Godfrey, author and director, for more details at dcookgodfrey@gmail.com. Erastus Godfrey, overseer of New Beginning Ministries. Deforest Godfrey is pastor of New Beginning Ministries.
Cost for admission is $5 in advance; this cost is subject to change at the door.