GOP primaries for Talladega commission seats will both go to runoffs (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The two contested Talladega County Commission primaries will both be decided by runoffs March 31.
Incumbent Jackie Swinford will face challenger Jay Watson in District 1, and Phillip Morris and Buddy Milam will vie to replace the seat being vacated by Greg Atkinson, who chose not to run for re-election in District 5.
Morris won the most votes in the primary, but because Jaddy Lavell McDaniel was also a candidate for the District 5 seat, Morris did not go over the 50 percent threshold necessary to win outright.
Morris had 886 votes to Milam’s 846, or 44.46 percent to 42.45 percent. McDaniel got 261 votes, for 13.1 percent.
“I appreciate all the support and want to thank everyone who came out and voted for me today,” Morris said Tuesday. “I’m asking that you all … come out and support me one more time on March 31.”
Morris also thanked Atkinson for his endorsement during the campaign.
Milam said, “I would like to thank the people of Talladega County District 5 for all their support in the previous election. Please continue to support me in the upcoming runoff on March 31, with your votes and prayers.”
Swinford drew the most votes in his race, with 1,182 to Watson’s 967, with Robert Othan Ford earning 339 votes. Swinford’s total came to 47.51 percent, while Watson’s was 38.87.
“I appreciate all of the support I’ve gotten today and throughout the campaign,” Swinford said Tuesday night. “I’m going to need that support one more time, in four more weeks, for the runoff.
“I am also hoping for the support of my other opponent and I will be asking for his endorsement. I’ve been proud to serve this district for the last 12 years and I’m looking forward to four more. We’ve started a lot of projects in the last few years, and I’m looking forward to being able to finish them.”
Watson said, “I knew, with three people running, that it would be difficult to win outright, so making the runoff was the goal this time. My family and friends all worked hard for me, visiting the precincts, helping people to get to know me. I haven’t been in politics for the last 12 years, but I did listen to people’s concerns, and they’ve got a lot of them.”
Watson said he was a little disappointed in the turnout Tuesday (less than one-third of registered voters countywide), but “they did come out in Lincoln, they supported me well there. We’ll see where we fell short, but we’ve got a great team, and they will attack where we need them to.”
Swinford was mentioned by name in a large piece of racist graffiti in Lincoln last week, but he said Tuesday he did not believe it had any affect on the outcome of the race.
“I think people saw right through that,” he said. “They’re intelligent folks, and I believe they recognized it for the hoax it was.”
The GOP primary winners will not face a Democratic opponent in the November general election.
Current Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunnigham is also up for re-election this year in District 2, but he is unopposed in the Democratic primary and will not face a Republican challenger in the fall.