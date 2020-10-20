Goodwater man facing drug trafficking charge after being pulled over by Sylacauga police (with photo)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Goodwater man has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, according to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray.
Bradley Wayne Gooden, 37, was pulled over by Sylacauga police Tuesday afternoon and was initially taken into custody on a warrant through the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Murray said.
As Gooden was being taken into custody, an unlicensed pistol and more than 28 grams (about 1 ounce) of methamphetamine was discovered. A set of digital scales was also recovered, Murray said.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Gooden is being held on charges of drug trafficking, carrying a pistol without a permit and paraphernalia. Bond had not been set in any of the cases as of Tuesday afternoon.
Murray said the carrying a pistol without a permit charge would likely be upgraded to certain person forbidden to carry a firearm, because Gooden is a convicted felon.
Drug trafficking is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison. Being a certain person is a class C felony, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.