Goodwater man facing assault charge (with photo)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Goodwater man was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday on a felony assault charge stemming from an incident on Center Hill Road last month.
Carmine Cordell Whetstone, 45, was arrested on a warrant charging assault in the second degree, with a bond set at $7,500, according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
Whetstone posted bond and was released Wednesday afternoon, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Tubbs said the incident leading up to the charges against Whetstone took place around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 22 on Center Hill Road in southern Talladega County.
Tubbs said the victim told investigators he had gone to the residence on Center Hill Road to borrow money from a friend. The friend met him in the driveway, but then Whetstone allegedly attacked him, striking him repeatedly in the head with the butt of a pistol.
At one point, the victim reported hearing a shot and was able to get into his vehicle and drive himself to the hospital.
He was treated for head injuries, including a large hematoma on the back of his head and what appeared to be stippling. This latter injury, Tubbs said, indicates the gun was discharged at some point but that the victim in the case had not been shot.
Tubbs said a warrant for Whetstone’s arrest was obtained Nov. 23.
Deputies, Sylacauga police and Sylacauga Housing Authority investigators learned Wednesday morning that Whetstone was at a residence on Fluker Street and were able to take him into custody without further incident.
Whetstone has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for arson in 2001, trafficking in cocaine in 2006 and distribution of a controlled substance in 2009, all in Talladega County.
Assault in the second degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.