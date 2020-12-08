Goodwater man charged with killing relative (with photo)

SYLACAUGA -- A Goodwater man arrested last week in connection with an alleged assault has now been charged with killing a family member.
Carmine Cordell Whetstone, 45, was served with a warrant charging murder in connection with the death of David Earl Whetstone, 65, of Sylacauga near a residence on the 700 block of Center Hill Road near Sylacauga on Nov. 22.
Bond was set at $100,000 by District Judge Ryan Rumsey, according to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
Whetstone was still in the Talladega County Metro Jail on Tuesday night.
According to information released at the time, Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies and Childersburg police officers responded to a call on Center Hill Road regarding an unresponsive subject Nov. 22. They found David Whetstone suffering from an apparent gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy shortly afterward.
The investigation turned up another victim, who told investigators he had gone to the house on Center Hill Road to borrow money from a friend. The friend met him in the driveway, he said, but then Carmine Whetstone came up behind him and struck him in the head with the butt of a pistol.
The second victim then told investigators he heard a shot and was able to get back into his car and flee. He drove himself to the emergency room of Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, where he was treated for a large hematoma on the back of his head and for burns Tubbs described as stippling, indicating the weapon was fired in close proximity to the victim’s head. The second victim was not shot, however.
After interviewing the second victim, Tubbs said investigators were able to secure a warrant against Carmine Whetstone charging assault in the second degree. He was arrested on those charges without incident at a residence on Fluker Street in Sylacauga, and was able to post a $7,500 bond.
The narrative of what and how events unfolded on Center Hill Road was still emerging Tuesday. “We know there were three people there, and only one of them had a gun. One of the other people was shot, and the other was pistol whipped,” Tubbs said.
Carmine Whetstone and David Whetstone are related, although Tubbs said he could not say for certain what the relationship was.
Carmine Whetstone has previous convictions dating back to 2001, including for arson, trafficking in cocaine and drug possession.
Assault in the second degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Murder is a class A felony, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life in prison.