SYLACAUGA — A Goodwater man was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary Saturday by Sylacauga Police.
Kenneth Thomas Wall, 36, is alleged to have entered the residence of a Sylacauga woman he’s dating armed with a firearm, according to a press release from Sylacauga Police Department.
While inside the home, he removed property belonging to the victim, the release notes.
Sylacauga Police said Wall was arrested by patrol officers shortly after the initial call via a traffic stop. He was then transported to the Talladega County Jail and admitted at 3:04 a.m. Sunday.
Wall remained at the Talladega County Jail as of Wednesday morning, according to SPD Chief Kelley Johnson. Bond was set at $20,000 by District Judge Jeb Fannin.
First-degree burglary is a class “A” felony and its punishment ranges from two years to not more than 99 years imprisonment.
If you have any information pertaining to a crime, contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2450 or you may report anonymously to the tip line at 256-249-4716.