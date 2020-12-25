Goodgame Company selected construction manager for jail project

PELL CITY -- Goodgame Company Inc. announced it has been selected by the St. Clair County Commission as the construction manager for the new jail project in Pell City.
County attorney James Hill III said the company will work as the commission’s agent during the construction of the new 300-bed jail.
Hill said while Goodgame will help oversee the project, individual parts will be bid out in a manner consistent with state law. He said Goodgame will be barred from bidding on the project due to its role as construction manager.
In addition to the new jail, the project will include renovation to the Ashville jail, demolition of the existing Pell City jail and new parking areas for the St. Clair County Courthouse. The project has a budget of $25 million.
“We are very pleased to be a part of this project with the St. Clair County Commission,”
Goodgame Company Vice President Jason A. Goodgame said.
Goodgame said he felt his company’s history of successful projects around the county, including St. Vincent’s St. Clair and work at the St. Clair County Airport, gave the commission confidence Goodgame Company could handle the project. He said he looks forward to being part of the endeavor.
The existing Pell City jail was originally closed July 13 for structural evaluation. At the time, St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said the facility was several decades old. Murray told The Daily Home in October the building has several issues, including structural issues, and is no longer safe for occupation.
Since July, Murray’s office has been housing inmates both in the Ashville jail and in jails operated by nearby counties.
Murray said Wednesday that from his perspective, operation of the county jail is an essential part of the work done by his office. He said the construction of a new jail is going to be a long process and will take the support of a multitude of organizations. He said he looks forward to working with everyone on the project.