Goodgame Company honors longtime subcontractor Melvin Fergurson

PELL CITY -- The Goodgame Company in Pell City honored longtime subcontractor Melvin Fergurson with a plaque, which was presented by Goodgame owner Adrick Goodgame.
Jason Goodgame said his family wanted to do something special for Fergurson, who is retiring. Jason said Fergurson has subcontracted with the Goodgame Company for 50 years.
Jason said it is special for two companies to have such a long working relationship. “We were just trying to do something nice for somebody who had done a lot for us,” Jason said.