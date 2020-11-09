‘Good Morning America’ features Ragland resident Bronson Layton

RAGLAND -- Ragland resident Bronson Layton was recently featured on ABC’s “Good Morning America” for his video addressing his younger self related to growing up with autism.
Layton was specifically diagnosed with pervasive developmental disorder not otherwise specified at age 2, a type of autism that delays the development of a child’s brain.
Good Morning America discovered Layton through social media, where he originally told his story.
“Good Morning America asked me to write that letter,” Layton said. “I had written some posts on some autism support groups on Facebook back in April, and I shared my life story so far.”
Layton said his story got an overwhelming response from other social media platforms, which is how it reached the GMA team.
“I think it's inspiring to me that my words can help someone else,” Layton said. “I can’t be more grateful to be able to help people.”
Layton emphasized helping people was his original intention when telling his story online.
“I just have this overwhelming feeling of gratitude to America and the people who responded back to me. It’s indescribable,” Layton said.
“It just makes me feel like I have been given a purpose in society.”
In the video, Layton told his younger self what to expect growing up, including how he finds out about his own diagnosis at the age of 15 from a piece of paper he found while cleaning his house.
In Layton’s letter, he said, “This will seem overwhelming when you discover this, but stay calm and quietly talk to your parents about your concern. They will tell you that they never revealed your diagnosis to you before because they did not want you to feel inferior to everyone else.”
Layton said learning about his diagnosis was a necessary step to “a bigger and better life.”
Layton is a senior at Jacksonville State University and is set to graduate in December with a bachelor’s degree in English.
Layton also addressed in his video how he saw much personal growth through his college experience. He later said attending college for him was a huge leap from the small town he was used to.
“Life was straightforward and simple for me [before college],” Layton said. “When college happened, imagine taking a big leap from a small town school, straight into a university that is multicultural with people coming from both in and out of the country.”
Layton said exposing himself to different people of different backgrounds helped him to not only grow as a person, but also to become more accepting of people who are not like him.
“I exposed myself to many viewpoints. I held onto my own values, but while it took about a year for me to completely adjust to that sort of exposure, I grew to like it,” Layton said.
Layton is also pursuing his master’s in English through JSU’s faster master’s program and hopes to later obtain a doctorate so he can eventually teach English at a collegiate level.