Glencoe man killed during group therapy session

An incident Friday afternoon at New Beginnings Recovery on Renfroe Road in Talladega left a Glencoe man dead and a second Glencoe man charged with his murder.
The victim, Joshua Curtis, 38, and his alleged killer, Michael Brian Cosby, 29, were both patients at the facility. According to Assistant Talladega County Coroner Josh Vincent, Curtis died of a stab wound. His body was sent for autopsy at the Alabama Department of Forensics Laboratory in Montgomery.
Vincent added that he pronounced Curtis dead at the scene at about 2:40 p.m., but paramedics had pronounced him sometime before that. Talladega Police were called to the rehabilitation center just before 2 p.m. Friday.
According to Talladega Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Cosby, Curtis and five or six others were in the middle of a group therapy session when Cosby allegedly stabbed Curtis with a pocket knife. The investigation was still ongoing Friday evening, and the motive remained unclear.
The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and North Star paramedics also responded to the scene.
Although the victim and the suspect were both from Glencoe and appear to have been admitted to New Beginnings around the same time, it was unclear if they had known each other previously.
According to court documents, Cosby was charged with felony domestic violence in Lincoln in 2017 and pleaded guilty in either late 2018 or 2019. He was given a two-year suspended sentence. He was admitted to New Beginnings on Oct. 8, 2020, although the circumstances were not entirely clear.
Curtis was convicted of promoting prison contraband after bringing salvia to an inmate in the Etowah County Detention Center in 2020, as well as misdemeanor possession of salvia charges. He has also been charged with second and third-degree theft in Jefferson County.
Salvia is a hallucinogenic plant that has been illegal in Alabama since 2010.
Curtis was admitted to New Beginnings about a week before Cosby. Curtis’ case includes a glowing report from New Beginnings dated April 6, informing the court that he is “working toward achieving his goals regarding his initial assessment and continues to excel in his ambitions, priorities and the desire to address his legal obligations. Participation in our program requires that he attend several weekly meetings, including, but not limited to, in-house meetings, Celebrate Recovery meetings and weekly spiritual meetings. Mr. Curtis participated in two random urinalyses for the month of March, both of which were negative for all substances tested. He has also remained gainfully employed with Filterbuy Inc. while participating in our program.”
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Cosby was arrested Friday afternoon and was being held without bond. Jail records also show that he has been charged with theft of property in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor, although it was not entirely clear what this charge alleged.
Cosby is also charged with murder, a class A felony, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.