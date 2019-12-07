ALPINE — Although an official opening date for the new Winterboro School has yet to be determined, Talladega County school system officials said construction is nearing completion.
“We are getting really close to being ready,” Talladega County Schools Director of Operations Kelvin Cunningham said. “We’re expecting everything to be finished by early next year.”
Cunningham said most of the remaining work entails “minor, light work,” such as landscaping, parking lot striping, setting up the intercoms and touch-ups to the flooring and walls.
Cunningham added he continues to meet with the project's contractors on a weekly basis.
“We are thinking everything will be ready for state inspection in a couple of weeks,” Cunningham said. “We will know more about a specific date after we receive an ‘all clear’ from them.”
The future school will include grades K-12 and will merge students enrolled at Sycamore Elementary and Winterboro High schools.
“It’s about 125,000 square feet in size and has about 32 classrooms, not including the media center, gym and cafeteria,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham added the new school will have wider hallways, ensuring students and staff will have plenty of space to navigate their way around the new building.
“It also has plenty of cabinet and storage space for teachers,” Cunningham said. “Everyone is excited and looking forward to the transition.”
The community showed its support for a new school several years ago by passing an additional 5 mills of property tax.
In January 2018, the Talladega County Board of Education approved a packaged bid in the amount of $18,431,000 from Blalock Building Company for construction of the new school.
The bid included various construction work to the building’s foundation, water treatment, furnishings and more.
The Talladega County Commission in March 2018 also approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for various roadway improvements for the new school site.
Cunningham said future plans for Sycamore Elementary are still undecided.
The current WHS will be utilized for teaching conferences and professional development opportunities.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.