Getting healthy: Munford gets players back in time for matchup with Handley

For the first time this season, Munford will enter a game with nearly a full roster. COVID has hit the Lions hard in the first two weeks of the season as they missed eight starters in the first game against Talladega and had 10 starters out in last week’s 21-0 win against Fultondale.
“We have several guys back that were out the last two weeks,” Munford head coach Micheal Easley said. “That has helped a lot just for practice purposes we were able to have some normal practices. The weather didn’t cooperate with us this week; we missed practice time because of the weather. Having the number of bodies out there that we need to run a real practice was nice this week.”
Even though the Lions will have some of their players back that doesn’t mean that they will assume their normal roles. Going into Friday’s home opener against Class 4A, Region 4 foe Handley, Easley plans to limit the number of snaps for his players returning from quarantine.
“I know it’s a big game but at the end of the day we have some guys coming back that we are going to be really careful with,” Easley said. “In normal situations, they would be playing a lot of snaps on both sides of the ball but we are going to be really careful with them. We are going to play them one way this week to cut down on reps and to monitor them. We have monitored them all week. The guys that we had coming back, we brought them in individually and ran them on the first day to see if there were any lasting effects from (COVID). We have been careful with them in practice this week; we are trying to be smart with their health.”
Being short-handed hasn’t stopped the Lions as they won their first two games of the season. Last week, Munford went on the road to shutout Fultondale 21-0.
Easley was impressed with the way his ninth and 10th graders have stepped up when the team needed them.
“I can’t say enough about those guys,” Easley said.” I told our coaches as rough as those two weeks were for us and they were rough weeks going through it because we didn’t know at some points in the week that we were going to play on Friday or not. It was really good for us at the end because we got a lot of guys who got game reps that normally would not be able to play. I was really happy with the guys that stepped in. Several ninth and 10th graders had to play a lot of reps on the varsity level and it showed at times but I thought overall, they played above their heads and they got better from Week 1 to Week 2 that’s the big thing… I’m really happy where we are with our young guys.”
The Lions will need everyone on the roster to step up on Friday if they are going to upset defending 4A state champs in Handley.
The Tigers coming into Friday’s game coming off of a bye week. Handley opened the season with a 55-21 win over Guntersville in Week 0.
Last season’s matchup with Handley was a competitive and hard fought contest. Easley expects this season’s game to be the same.
“They have a really good team,” Easley said. “They have a lot of guys returning from last year. They are extremely well coached and they play hard. They have a really good team coming in here on Friday night. We are excited about it. You get to play someone that won the state championship early in the year. I think it will be an atmosphere. I think our kids are definitely ready to play. This is what you play for, games like this, it should be a big game. “
Handley will present several challenges for the Lions offensively and defensively, but Easley believes his team has to win the kicking game if they are going to have a chance to upset the defending champs.
“At the end of the day, we need to be sound on special teams,” Easley said. “I think that may be the difference in the game.”