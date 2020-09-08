Georgia woman killed in accident at TOP Trails on Friday night

TALLADEGA -- A one-vehicle accident inside the TOP Trails Park on Friday night resulted in the death of a Georgia woman, according to Talladega police.
Kimberley Diane Greene, 32, of Kingston, Georgia, was pronounced dead Friday from what appeared to be internal injuries, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
According to a witness, Greene and several other people had been drinking prior to the accident, sometime after 11 p.m. Green drove onto Trail 22 and was not going very fast, according to witnesses, when she hit a rut and her vehicle “whipped around,” and ended up landing on top of her, Thompson said.
The report does not say whether she was wearing a helmet.