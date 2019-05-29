TALLADEGA -- Georgia-Pacific donated $20,000 to Talladega College on Wednesday to help with the Amistad Murals project.
The murals, commissioned by Talladega College in 1938, were formerly housed in Savery Library before touring art museums around the country from 2012-15. They are currently stored by the High Museum of Art in Atlanta but will return to Talladega College permanently in November with the opening of an on-campus museum.
In the photo, Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins shows Katie Kwilos and Jakathryn Ross of Georgia-Pacific the book “Rising Up,” which tells the story of the historic Amistad Murals by artist Hall Woodruff.