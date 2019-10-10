Georgia-Pacific donates $10,000 to United Way of North Talladega County

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The United Way of North Talladega County recently received a $10,000 donation from Georgia-Pacific for its 2020 fundraising campaign.
“We are excited that Georgia-Pacific has donated towards our goal of $143,000 to support the United Way of North Talladega County,” said Valerie Burrage, executive director of the United Way of North Talladega County. “Our program provides funding for 22 agencies, which serves the needs of north Talladega residents with 98 percent of the funds raised being distributed directly to agencies.”
According to Burrage, $30,000 has been raised so far for the 2020 campaign.
“Pledge cards are being delivered to area schools and businesses this week,” she said.
Some of the agencies funded through The United Way of North Talladega County include The Red Door Kitchen, The Samaritan House, Palmer Place, The Easter Seals of Talladega, The Arc of North Talladega County, The Boys Scouts of America, The Lincoln Food Pantry, First Family Services and many more.
Burrage also announced the United Way of North Talladega County has slated its Day of Giving outreach program for Saturday, March 14.
“A Day of Giving is a day that volunteers will serve the community through acts of service,” she said. “We will solicit projects from our partnering agencies and community members, and assign volunteers to projects. A Day of Giving aligns with our mission of improving the overall quality of life of individuals and families by reviewing and aiding programs and services that help advance education, income stability, and healthy living.”
Katie Kwilos, human resources manager at Georgia-Pacific, is serving as chairwoman to the community outreach event.
“Katie is also on our board, and we really appreciate all the support we have received from Georgia-Pacific,” Burrage said. “The needs of our community far out-distance the resources available to serve those facing financial, health and educational challenges, so partnering with corporations like Georgia-Pacific is critical.”
For more information on how to participate in “A Day of Giving,” or to donate to the United Way of North Talladega County’s 2020 campaign, visit http://uwntc.org
