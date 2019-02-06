TALLADEGA -- Georgia-Pacific donated $5,000 to Talladega’s Parks and Recreation Department on Wednesday.
The money will go toward this year’s summer feeding program, according to Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons.
Ammons said the summer feeding program routinely provides 800 to 1,000 meals per day and has outgrown the room used for it at the Spring Street Recreation Center. So this year, the main station will be moved to the Bemiston Recreation Center, where there is more available space.
“But before we do that, we’ve got to update the room and some of the equipment in it,” she said.
Ammons also said the department has had a good relationship with Georgia-Pacific since the company held a community introduction and kickoff at Spring Street after announcing the reopening of the Talladega plant in 2017.
“They’ve been very supportive,” Ammons said. “This was a very generous offer, and we’re looking forward to using it to help feed some more kids this summer.”