Georgia man sentenced in manslaughter death of Heflin motorcyclist

A Georgia man was sentenced Monday to 153 months in prison, with 33 months to actually serve behind bars, after pleading guilty last week to manslaughter.
Joseph Paul Virgil Jr., 38, of Union City, Georgia, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff and was taken into custody immediately afterward, according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens.
Virgil was driving a Volkswagen Jetta in the eastbound lane of I-20 in Talladega County on July 14, 2018. Four miles west of Oxford, Virgil rear-ended Hunter Dean Harden, 29, of Heflin, who was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. According to the report issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency at the time, Harden fell off his motorcycle and into the roadway, where he was struck by Virgil a second time. Harden was pronounced dead at the scene; Virgil fled with minor injuries.
According to his obituary, Harden is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister, a grandmother, two uncles and numerous cousins and other relatives. At the time of his death, he was engaged to be married to a woman with a young son. The obituary says, “He was a kind, caring, loving and gentle person who had a passion for riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Dean never met a stranger and was one of a kind.”
Also in court last week:
• Woodruff sentenced Jerry Lane Oliver, 37, to 17 months, split — 16 months to serve and 24 months probation — for third-degree theft of property.
• Woodruff sentenced Timothy Lamar Johnson, 43, to 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance. A second possession count was dismissed.
• Woodruff sentenced James Darrell Evans, 54, to 28 months, suspended, 24 months probation for second-degree theft of property.
• Woodruff sentenced Shaquan Jackson, 29, to 42 months, split — nine months to serve and 24 months probation for third-degree burglary.
• Woodruff sentenced Crystal Patterson, 52, to 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
• Woodruff sentenced Jonathan Wayne Fleming, 19, to 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance; and six months in jail, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of drug paraphernalia.