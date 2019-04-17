MOODY – A man was killed in a crash along Interstate 20, near the Moody exit, Tuesday afternoon.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victim as Bobby James Williams, 47, of Newnan, Georgia.
Russell said the two-vehicle accident happened near mile marker 147. Russell said Alabama State Troopers were investigating.
Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Steve Smith said the accident happened about noon.
He said the victim was traveling west on I-20 when he rear-ended an Alabama Department of Transportation vehicle that was stationary and unoccupied.
He said the ALDOT vehicle had emergency lights and an arrow board up, advising traffic to merge to the right lane.
At impact, both vehicles became engulfed in flames, Smith said.