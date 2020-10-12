Georgia man killed in interstate accident in St. Clair County

COOK SPRINGS -- The Alabama Highway Patrol has released the name of a man killed in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 20/59 on Sunday afternoon.
Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Justin O’Neal said DeJuan Horne II, 21, of Loganville, Georgia, died yesterday following an accident near mile marker 152.
O’Neal said Horne was travelling westbound when his vehicle left the road and collided with a metal guard rail. O’Neal said the accident occured at 1:15 p.m..
O’Neal said Horne was transported to University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.
O’Neal said that the cause of the accident is currently still under investigation.