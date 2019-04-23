TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Georgia man has been indicted by a Talladega County grand jury on charges of manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injury stemming from a fatal two-vehicle collision in July.
Joseph Paul Virgil Jr., 37, of Union City, turned himself into the Talladega County Metro Jail on Friday and posted a $20,000 bond the same day.
According to Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore, Virgil was involved in an accident on Interstate 20 on July 14, 2018, that killed Hunter Dean Harden, 29, of Heflin, then fled the scene. Virgil appears to have suffered only minor injuries in the crash, which was investigated by Alabama State Troopers.
According to information released by the troopers shortly after the accident, Virgil was allegedly driving a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta in the eastbound lane of I-20 at 1:05 a.m. the day of the accident. Near mile marker 181, 4 miles west of Oxford, Virgil allegedly rear-ended Hardin, who was on a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
According to troopers, Hardin fell off the motorcycle and into the roadway, where he was allegedly hit by Virgil a second time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Virgil then allegedly fled the scene of the accident on foot and was not immediately identified as the driver the of the now abandoned Jetta.
Kilgore said Virgil was eventually identified during the course of the state troopers’ investigation. The case was presented to a grand jury, which issued a true bill April 16. Virgil turned himself in without further incident.
Because he was not arrested until long after the incident, Kilgore said it was impossible to say if Virgil was intoxicated or otherwise impaired at the time of the accident. He is charged with recklessly causing Harden’s death.
According to his obituary, Harden is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister, a grandmother, two uncles and numerous cousins and other relatives. At the time of his death, he was engaged to be married to a woman with a young son. The obituary goes on to say, “He was a kind, caring, loving and gentle person who had a passion for riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Dean never met a stranger and was one of a kind.”
Manslaughter is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison. Leaving the scene of an accident with injury is a class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.