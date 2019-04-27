TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- Where’s the beef?
Apparently, there’s none to be had between Martin Truex Jr., driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry, and defending Monster Energy Cup Series champion Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang.
Though Truex bested Logano to pick up a victory at Richmond Raceway on April 13, he said there’s no hard feelings for Logano entering today’s GEICO 500 despite an incident at Martinsville Speedway last fall where Logano nudged his way past Truex for the win.
“I kind of know what to expect, and you know — that’s kind of that,” said Truex, the 2017 Monster Energy Cup Series champion. “So no grudge really, just, you know, maybe you think about things a little bit differently when we get around each other.”
He added he didn’t have any advice for Logano, who will visit President Donald Trump at the White House this week. Truex said he enjoyed his experience visiting Trump in May of 2018.
“Really, I’m just kind of jealous,” Truex said. “It was an amazing experience, and they treated us so well. It made you really feel special, honestly.
“And it was really cool just to be a part of it all. And for Barney (Visser, owner of Furniture Row Racing) and everybody on the team and for Johnny Morris (Bass Pro Shops) to be there — it was a really special day for all of us. So, it’s a heck of an honor, and I’m definitely jealous. Hopefully, he enjoys it. I’m sure he will.”
Logano fielded a question during his Friday media session regarding whether he and Truex were “good” following the Richmond race.
“I have never had a problem with him, so I guess that is his question to answer,” Logano said. “We were racing there toward the end of the race, and I didn’t feel like I got there in time to be able to make any moves.
“I needed to get by Clint (Bowyer) a few laps earlier, and by the time I found some speed in the car, I was a little bit too late and just couldn’t get there in time to try to make a pass.”
Truex said it was good to pick up the win at Richmond.
“It was nice to go into an off weekend with a win under your belt, and I’d be a winner for two weeks instead of one,” he said. “But you know, I think just getting that first one in the season out of the way. It always seems to be the toughest one, and especially this year being on the new team and all that comes with it.
“It was definitely a big boost for our team and for all of us. So good confidence builder and definitely a good time to win and, hopefully, that we can continue to put ourselves in position.”
Truex raced for Furniture Row Racing before it closed following the 2018 season. He signed with Joe Gibbs Racing for 2019.
With the new 550 horsepower performance package used at intermediate tracks, Truex said he was surprised there has been fewer accidents.
“I definitely expected more of it,” he said. “I would say I expected probably the packs to be a little bit tighter. I still think there are some race tracks where we might see tighter groups of cars, just depending on grip level and night races, things like that.
“But I think generally, it’s just, handling has been a bigger factor than I expected it to be. And so that’s, the field kind of gets separated, and I think (that’s) part of it.”
Truex said while practicing using the new package would help drivers know what to expect during the GEICO 500, there are plenty of variables at play.
“I think we’ll get a good idea, but race conditions are always different,” he said. “The race, the win is on the line — a lot changes, you know the energy gets going and guys are willing to take a lot more risks. I think you’ll get a good idea of it today. But you know, Sunday has opportunities to be a little bit different.”