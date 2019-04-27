TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- Joey Logano will look to continue his dominance at Talladega Superspeedway in the GEICO 500 today at 1 p.m.
Logano has three wins and two top-five finishes in his last seven races at the 2.66 tri-oval. Logano is the defending GEICO 500 champion as he went to Victory Lane last spring.
The driver of the No. 22 Penske Ford is one of the many Ford drivers to have success at Talladega. Ford drivers have won the last seven races at TSS.
In last fall’s race, Stewart-Haas Racing had the top four finishers, including Aric Almirola, who took the checkered flag.
Logano said the teamwork Ford drivers use at Talladega is something they took from the Toyota teams.
“They started it when we went to Daytona in the 500 and they kicked everyone’s butt because they were selfless and stayed together,” Logano said. “We have taken that model and tried to make it better with working together and we have found success because of that.
“It is part of the game now. The cars are not what made it like that. Everyone used to help their teammate here and there, but manufacturers didn’t really work together or were committed to each other.
“Once we saw how those four cars were able to stay committed to each other and beat everyone that day in Daytona, that forever changed the draft. That moment was a key moment in superspeedway history, in my opinion.”
Logano is second in the Monster Energy Cup standings.
His lone win of the season came at Martinsville. He also has five top-five finishes and six top-10s in 2019.
“We had the speed and didn’t capitalize on the victories,” Logano said. “We have solid finishes because we have speed in our cars.
“It is tough to give those wins away when they are sitting right in front of you. We have a long way until the playoffs start, and I am confident we will clean that stuff up and get to that point.
“It is all about maintaining the speed that we have right now. The biggest piece is the speed the Penske and Gibbs cars have. It will be harder and harder to maintain that gap that we’ve got. We have to work hard to maintain that as long as possible.”
The new aerodynamic package and added horsepower that saw speeds up to 204 mph in practice Friday all add another level of uncertainty to an unpredictable track.
Logano said it is difficult to prepare for a race like Talladega until you get on the track.
“It is just trying to expect the unexpected,” Logano said. “You try to prepare yourself and look back at notes and look at stuff from recent events, and honestly, I think a lot of the prep work that you typically do maybe just gets shifted to Friday night and Saturday night.
“You don’t know. You don’t want to overload yourself with races and not know what is going on. For me at least, it is probably better for me to figure out what we have here first and then kind of study and add to the strategy of what we need from there.”