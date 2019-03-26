Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Mu Tau Omega Chapter recently hosted their annual Parent Orientation Workshop in preparation for the 2019 Little Miss Pink and Precious Pageant and hosted several workshops for the contestants.
The workshops were conducted by sorority members and included Charm 101, presented by Ludie Young and Bria Tuck, and Bullying 101, presented Wanda Jeffries. Parents participated in Helping Kids Succeed, presented by Joshualand Pleasant-Bey, and Financial Literacy 101, presented by Jennifer Cope.
The Little Miss Pink and Precious Pageant will be Saturday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Talladega Regional Family Life Center. This will be the 30th year the pageant will be presented. Girls age 5-9 will be provided five weeks of workshops and activities designed to promote self-esteem, positive choice making, and social skills development. The culminating event will be the crowning of Little Miss Pink and Precious.
The proceeds from Little Miss Pink and Precious Pageant will be used to support community and service projects; some of which include: Relay for Life, The Ronald McDonald House, Red Door Kitchen, Shoes for Christmas, Alzheimer’s Association, AFricare, NAACP, UNCF, American Heart Association, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, donations to local schools throughout Talladega County, and $10,000 in scholarships annually.
For any additional information regarding the pageant, contact Jennifer Cope, chairman, at copegirl83@gmail.com, Joshualand Pleasant-Bey, co-chairman, at Joshualand1908@gmail.com; or Latanga Morris, chapter president, at aka-mto1979@earthlink.com.