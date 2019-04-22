PELL CITY — An accident at Garrison Steel in Pell City Friday afternoon lead to the death of an employee.
According to Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin, William Smith, 33, of Ragland was pronounced dead at St. Vincent’s Hospital St. Clair Friday following the accident.
Irwin said it appeared that a large steel beam had been dropped and struck Smith.
Garrison Steel is a structural steel erector and fabricator industry, located in the Pell City Industrial Park.
Late last year, the company announced a $2 million equipment upgrade.