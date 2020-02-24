Gardendale man indicted on murder charges in connection with death of Springville man

SPRINGVILLE -- A Gardendale man was arrested Saturday after being indicted in connection with the death of a Springville resident.
Brady Echols, 21, was arrested following his indictment by a grand jury on charges relating to the July shooting death of Alexander Earl Fitch, 27.
St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington advised Echols Monday of the charges in the indictment and his rights as a defendant.
As of Monday afternoon, Echols remained in the St. Clair County Jail on a bond of $300,000.
Weathington said Echols, who is charged with murder, is scheduled to appear in court March 5 for his arraignment hearing. Weathington said Echols is being represented by Birmingham attorney Victor Revill.
Echols was originally arrested in July for allegedly shooting Fitch following what Springville police Investigator Wayne Walton said was an apparent argument between the men.
At the time, St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Fitch died from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at his residence at 11:31 p.m. on July 12.