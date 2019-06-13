When the Second Continental Congress adopted the first American flag more than 240 years ago, its members could never have predicted that a giant version would one day fly over a recreational vehicle dealership.
On the 243rd anniversary of the first Flag Day, which is celebrated on Friday, it is hard to miss the Stars and Stripes flapping above Gander RV in Oxford.
“It’s very noticable,” Greg Robinson, general manager of the dealership, said of the flag. “You can obviously see it from anywhere in the area. If it ever gets tears in it, we’ll get called about it.”
The 40-foot-by-80-foot flag of the United States has been turning heads in Oxford since February of 2015, when it began flying above the city after RV company Camping World purchased Gander. Camping World is known for placing similarly large flags at its retail locations.
While it does draw the attention of the public, Robinson said Gander flies the flag to show respect for what it represents.
“As a corporation, we are very appreciative of the American flag as a symbol of military sacrifice,” Robinson said.
Robinson said the flag above the dealership is a garrison flag, the largest size usually made by flag manufacturers and the type flown above the center of military bases.
According to USFlag.org, Flag Day officially became a holiday with a 1916 proclamation by President Woodrow Wilson after decades of local and state celebrations of the anniversary of the original flag.
The original adopted flag had 13 stars to represent the original U.S. colonies, and various iterations of the flag were used as states were added. The current 50-star flag was adopted when Hawaii became a state in 1959.
The flag at Gander flies night and day at the top of its 120-foot pole, thanks to high-intensity spotlights that allow it to remain illuminated.
The flag remains up through storms and winds, until it needs repairs or replacement, which happens after about three months, Robinson said. Then it’s taken down and shipped to a flag company in Texas.
“It takes about 10 to 12 of us to take it down and put it up, and we never let it touch the ground,” Robinson said. “They ship it to us folded up in a box, so we just fold it back up in the same box.”
If damage is minimal, Robinson said, the flag is repaired and sent back to Oxford, while a heavily damaged flag is replaced with a new one.
Robinson said that the employees at Gander RV are happy to display the flag at the dealership.
“We take the flag very seriously,” Robinson said. “Our CEO cares about it, and we care about it. Some of the staff here that are veterans care about it. That’s just who we are.”