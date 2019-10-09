TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY-- The latest piece of the Transformation project was unveiled Wednesday morning when Donnie Allison cut the ribbon on the Alabama Gang Superstretch RV lot.
Austin Hill, a driver in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, was impressed by the renovations at TSS. Even though Hill is from Douglasville, Georgia, he considers Talladega one of his two home tracks.
The 25-year-old said it was a “cool deal” to be a part of Wednesday’s ceremony.
“ It is awesome to come here and cut the ribbon with Donnie Allison,” Hill said. “I met him when I was little, and he probably doesn't remember. It is really special to be able to meet him again and get to talk to him for a little while.
“I am ready to get going here at Talladega. I think this is a race track that we can win at. We showed how good we were at Daytona, so it is definitely a track that I am excited for. There are a lot of things that have to go right to be there at the end.”
Hill said the Alabama Gang Superstretch RV lot, which has 197 spots, gives fans a great view of the intense racing that goes on at Talladega.
“As a fan, if I am sitting here watching, that is giving me goosebumps being able to see us go down the backstretch running 180 and 190 miles per hour,” Hill said. “It is pretty cool what they have done, and I applaud everybody at Talladega that has put all the effort to make this as fan-friendly as they can.”
Hill is in second place going into Saturday’s Sugarlands 250. He has three wins on the season, tied for the second-most among series regulars. The driver of the No. 16 United Rentals Tundra has six top-five and 11 top-10 finishes in 19 races. Hill has led a career-high 151 laps.
Two of the three race tracks in the truck series playoff Round of 6 have been unkind to Hill this season. In the third race of the season, Hill finished 30th at Las Vegas. A few races later, he recorded a 16th-place finish at Martinsville.
Even though he didn't have strong finishes earlier in the season, Hill has a “ton of confidence” going into the next three races, starting with Saturday’s race at Talladega.
“These next three races suit us pretty well,” Hill said. “The one that is in question is definitely this race track (Talladega), because if someone gets turned in, you are in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Hill has taken two checkered flags in the last four races. He has had success on restrictor-plate tracks as he won the opening race of the season at Daytona. Hill is confident he can have the same result at Talladega.
“We have to have a good showing here to get us some good points or win the race, then we are automatically locked in (for the final round of the playoffs),” Hill said. “That's our No. 1 goal is to try to get a win, but it is hard to win at a restrictor-plate (track). You have to be in the right place at the right time. As good as our truck was at Daytona, I don't see why we couldn't do it.”