Gadsden man sentenced for murder and corpse abuse

The Gadsden man charged in St. Clair County with the murder and abuse of a corpse in 2021 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, two prison terms to be served concurrently.

St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said 37-year-old Joshua Phillip Kyle entered an open plea in court last week, meaning that no plea agreement for sentencing was made with the district attorney’s office prior to sentencing.