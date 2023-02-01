Gadsden man sentenced for murder and corpse abuse

The Gadsden man charged in St. Clair County with the murder and abuse of a corpse in 2021 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, two prison terms to be served concurrently.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said 37-year-old Joshua Phillip Kyle entered an open plea in court last week, meaning that no plea agreement for sentencing was made with the district attorney’s office prior to sentencing.
Kyle was charged with the death of 76-year-old John Scoggins of Odenville.
Kyle was given 30 years to serve on the murder charge and 10 years for the charge of abuse of a corpse.
Scoggins had been reported missing from his Collins Street home for a week when human remains were found in the Hunter’s Crossing area of Odenville Feb. 21, 2021.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Scoggins’ body had been dismembered and burned when it was found.
Kyle was indicted on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse Aug 13, 2021. According to the indictment, he is accused of causing Scoggins’ death by stabbing and then dismembering and burning his remains. The indictment set Kyle’s bond at $250,000.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and the Odenville Police Department worked in conjunction in the investigation of Scoggins’ death.