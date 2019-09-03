MUNFORD -- A Gadsden man is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $150,000 bond after allegedly robbing the Jack’s in Munford.
Rakim Deontae Lubin, 24, was arrested Monday on the Talladega County robbery warrant by Oxford police at the Oxford Exchange, according to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs. Bond was set Tuesday by Talladega County Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
Lubin allegedly entered the Jack’s on Alabama 21 in Munford at 10:50 p.m. Saturday and robbed the store at gunpoint. Tubbs said he escaped with about $1,100 in cash. The vehicle he left in was caught on video, and a description went out the following day, Tubbs said.
More video was obtained when the car stopped at a convenience store. The videos were sent to the East Metro Crime Center in Oxford, where the images were processed, and Lubin was allegedly identified.
A “be on the lookout” was sent out to area law enforcement agencies, which resulted in Lubin’s arrest in Oxford following a traffic stop Saturday.
Robbery in the first degree with a firearm is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life in prison.