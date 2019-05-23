A one-vehicle accident in Eastaboga community Saturday morning took the life of a Lincoln woman, according to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
Morgan Michelle Clapper, 19, was pronounced dead on the scene just before 8 a.m. from blunt force trauma, Murphy said. It appeared that she was coming around a curve on Richeytown Road in Eastaboga when she ran off the road and hit a tree.
The accident was investigated by Alabama State Troopers, but as of Thursday, a report was not available.
Clapper’s family started a GoFundMe page to cover her funeral expenses. By Thursday, the page had raised $4,035 from 90 people, with an overall goal of $5,000. The Jack’s Family Fund donated $2,000 directly to the funeral home to help cover expenses as well.
Her obituary described her as “a great friend and coworker” who “helped anyone she could and could put a smile on any of her friends or family’s face. She enjoyed her time working at Falkville Health Care Center as a (certified nursing assistant).”
Clapper is survived by her fiancé, Jakob Elkins, her parents, a brother and two sisters, three of her grandparents, three of her great-grandparents and numerous other family members and friends. A funeral will be today at 2 p.m. in the Toby Miller Chapel of Miller’s Funeral Home in Oxford with Pastor Ronnie Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Dogwood Trail Memorial Gardens.