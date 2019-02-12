TALLADEGA -- The GoFundMe account set up last month by the Greater Talladega/Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, the Fraternal Order of Police Racing City Lodge #26 and R.K. Allen Oil Company has raised $10,000 for employees at the Federal Correctional Institution in Talladega, according to a press release.
“The goal was to raise $12,500 through a GoFundMe account to purchase each employee a $50 prepaid gas card,” Chamber Director Jason Daves said. “Although slightly short of our initial goal, over 100 donations from local businesses and individuals were received.”
So instead of the $50 cards, Daves said each of the 250 employees furloughed during the partial government shutdown would be getting a $40 card.
“As of Tuesday, the cards have arrived, and the FOP in Talladega is in communication with the employees regarding when and where they can pick them up,” he said.
“Given the time constraint and the large number of people employed by FCI in Talladega, it was decided that the most effect relief option would be to offset a portion of their travel expense to and from work in the form of the prepaid gas cards.”
FCI employees were still required to report to work through the more than monthlong shutdown but were not being paid for their time.
“The generosity of each donor has without doubt provided some financial relief for the employees and their families,” Daves said. “But more importantly, it has shown that our citizens and businesses of Talladega, Lincoln and Munford care and value their commitment to FCI in Talladega.”