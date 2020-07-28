Fundraiser underway for man who has become fixture in Sylacauga community (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- Lots of people in Sylacauga know J.W. McElrath.
He’s the man who sits on the front porch of his house on Main Avenue and waves at everyone, from school children to nurses to, well, pretty much anyone who goes by.
“It doesn’t matter the time of day, he is sitting there enjoying the children and the people that come by. It doesn’t matter what the weather is. It can be freezing cold or scorching hot or somewhere in between, and he is still there,” according to his son, Broziski McElrath.
According to the younger McElrath, J.W. needs some help from the community that he has been so long a part of.
Specifically, he needs “electrical, plumbing and carpentry work done by a certified individual (and) needs it to be done as soon as possible.”
The son started a donations page on Facebook with a goal of raising $5,000 for home repairs. He quickly surpassed that goal, with nearly 230 people donating, and was able to “buy (his father) a new refrigerator, a stove and cabinets.”
But home improvement projects tend to grow as they go along, and this one is no exception.
His father’s house still needs a new kitchen sink, new air conditioning and some electrical work. Donations of cash, supplies and, particularly, skilled labor, are welcome, and absolutely no one will be turned away.
Recommendations are also welcome.
“We are grateful for all donations,” according to the son.
“If someone needs to or is going to drop off any gift cards or cash money, please see me, Broziski Robuck McElrath, or put it in an envelope with my name on it because we need everything to go towards the remodelling,” the son said.
“We would like to thank everyone for their prayers, donations, time and materials,” he said in a post on the donation page. “We are leaving the fundraiser open for the people that are saying they haven’t had an opportunity to donate due to the timing. J.W. McElrath is elated for the items that have come in.
“God bless you all and continue to keep us in your prayers. We are forever grateful for all that you have done.”
For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.facebook.com/donate/576279316596449 or call 256-267-2052.