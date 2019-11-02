TALLADEGA -- A future nonprofit community center that will offer educational enrichment, support services and recreational programs in Talladega County is in the works.
The Peniel Center is the brainchild of retired Army veteran Norma Groce.
Its mission will be to “provide students with educational tools and services such as tutoring for all major subjects, SAT Preparation and GED programs” a press release notes. Counseling services and support for sexual assault and domestic violence victims are also expected to be offered.
Groce is looking for a building for the facility, and a two-part fundraiser is slated for this week to help with funding for the future center.
Part I is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5,at Karma Tattoo at 105 Court Square W., in Talladega. It will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
Individuals will be able to get tattooed by Ryan Henry from VH1'S “Black Ink Crew Chicago.”
Prices will vary depending upon tattoo sizes, complexity, duration and other factors, the release notes.
The event Tuesday is a promotional event for another slated for Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Center for Education and Performing Arts (CEPA) at 25 Williamson Drive in Pell City. It will also be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission to the Pell City event is $35 per person.
Ryan Henry and Ronald Dye will be serving as guest speakers on topics such as gun and domestic violence. Refreshments will be served.
The Peniel Center has been state licensed since Aug. 22 of last year, Gross notes.
For more information, contact Gross at 256-592-9134.
